Oil 20pc off March peak as Covid saps China demand

Sharp drop holds out a prospect of relief for consumers and businesses

Residents cycle along a street in Shanghai where Covid lockdowns have dented demand for oil. Photo: AP Photo/Nico de Rouge Expand

Residents cycle along a street in Shanghai where Covid lockdowns have dented demand for oil. Photo: AP Photo/Nico de Rouge

Donal O'Donovan

Oil futures fell sharply in world markets on Monday, sliding more than 6pc to well under $100 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) grade oil.

The drop means prices are now more than 20pc off the peak in early March when WTI spiked above $123 a barrel in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and amid speculation that EU sanctions would ban sales from Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

