Oil 20pc off March peak as Covid saps China demand

Oil futures fell sharply in world markets on Monday, sliding more than 6pc to well under $100 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) grade oil.

The drop means prices are now more than 20pc off the peak in early March when WTI spiked above $123 a barrel in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and amid speculation that EU sanctions would ban sales from Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

The sharp drop in oil futures holds out a prospect of some relief for consumers and businesses that have been hammered by rising energy bills over the past nine months, especially since the invasion of Ukraine.

Monday’s oil price compares to $92.8 a barrel on the eve of the war.

However, the fall in prices comes on the back of fears for the world economy as Chinese authorities respond to the latest spread of Covid-19 outbreaks there with a ‘Zero Covid’ policy of tough lockdowns that look set to sap consumption in the world’s second biggest economy.

Shanghai, which has seen weeks of increasingly intense restrictions, reported record daily deaths over the weekend.

Rising case numbers in Beijing have sparked fears the intense lockdowns will be rolled out in the capital too.

That pessimism over the world economy hit shares on Monday too, damping an expected boost from the re-election of Emmanuel Macron as French President.

The return of the pro-EU and pro-market French moderate probably put a floor under the euro but the single currency still fell 0.75pc to its lowest since the initial Covid panic of March 2020 against the dollar.

Rising interest rates in the US and potentially in the euro area and the hit from inflation added to the overall gloom.

Money markets are now pricing in a 1 percentage point increase in US interest rates at the Federal Reserve's next two meetings and at least 2.5pc for the year as a whole.

Reuters reported on Monday that interest rates in the euro area could rise as early as July, citing multiple unnamed sources.

But it is potential loss of demand as a result of China’s lockdowns that "is the number one issue in the market right now", said Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA.

Demand for oil is down 1.2 million barrels a day since the lockdowns in Shanghai began, and a shutdown of the capital could impact demand even more so, he said.

That’s a significant share of China's oil demand which averaged 13.3 million barrels a day in March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The market is also betting on rising supply.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday that US oil and gas production is increasing and will continue to increase to make up for the 1-to-1.5 million barrels of oil per day that has been pulled off the market in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Libya is expected to resume output from shuttered fields in the coming days, while the CPC oil terminal on Russia's Black Sea coast has resumed regular operations after one of two moorings damaged in a storm was repaired.

The market for Russian oil remains in doubt however, with the European Union moving to phase out imports and the potential for an embargo still on the cards.