OECD predicts near-zero eurozone growth in 2023, German recession

The 19-member eurozone economy is set to grow by just 0.3pc next year, with Germany to face a recession and the UK posting zero growth, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

However, more severe fuel shortages due to Russia’s war in Ukraine could see growth in Europe shrink by a further 1.25pc, dragging global growth down by 0.5pc.

The Paris-based OECD predicts global growth will come in at 3pc this year and fall to 2.2pc in 2023, well below the pace predicted before Russia’s war.

Eurozone growth is expected to be 3.1pc this year before falling to 0.3pc, largely on the back of a recession in Germany, where gross domestic product (GDP) is to contract by 0.7pc next year after 1.2pc growth in 2022.

Eurozone inflation is to fall back slightly to 6.2pc next year from 8.1pc in 2022, higher than predicted inflation for the US and UK.

UK growth is expected to shrink from 3.4pc this year to zero next year, with UK inflation predicted to fall from 8.8pc this year to 5.9pc next year.

The news comes as sterling fell to record lows against the dollar as investors bet against Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget last week, which contained a series of tax cuts.

US growth is expected to fall to 0.5pc next year after 1.5pc in 2022. Inflation in the US it is predicted to come in at 6.2pc this year and 3.4pc in 2023.

Growth in other major eurozone economies has also been downgraded.

Italy, which on Sunday elected its first far-right government since World War Two, is to see growth fall from 3.4pc this year to 0.4pc in 2023.

France will see growth fall from 2.6pc this year to 0.6pc in 2023, the OECD predicts.

Russia’s economy will contract by a further 4.5pc after shrinking 5.5pc in 2022, the OECD estimates.

Real global incomes could be almost $3trn lower than expected a year ago as rising prices and a slowing economy eats into earnings.

“The global economy has lost momentum in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.

“GDP growth has stalled in many economies and economic indicators point to an extended slowdown.

“Inflationary pressures that were already present as the global economy emerged from the pandemic have been severely aggravated by the war. This has further driven rising energy and food prices that now threaten living standards for people across the globe.”