OECD outlines guidance for governments on introducing 15pc tax rate

Reforms expected to yield an extra $220bn in tax income globally

'The continued progress in implementing the global minimum tax represents another step in levelling the playing field for US businesses,' said Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Tax Policy Lily Batchelder. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg Expand

Leigh Thomas

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) detailed on Thursday the final guidance for governments on how to bring the new global minimum corporate tax into their law books, taking the reform a step closer to roll out next year.

In the deepest overhaul of cross-border tax rules in a generation, nearly 140 countries had agreed in 2021 to apply a minimum tax rate of 15pc on multinationals by committing to a top-up tax on profits booked in countries that have lower rates.

