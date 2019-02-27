Ocado and Marks & Spencer have announced the creation of a joint venture, in a move which the companies say will transform online grocery shopping.

Ocado and Marks & Spencer form joint online venture - but what does that mean for customers?

M&S is set to acquire 50pc of Ocado's UK retail business for up to £750m as part of the deal.

The JV will trade as Ocado.com but will stock M&S-branded products, and benefit from access to the retailer's database of 12 million M&S food shoppers.

It spells the end of Ocado's long-running partnership with Waitrose, which had been coming up for renewal this week.

Ocado said ending the relationship would mean it no longer needs to pay sourcing fees to Waitrose, which were more than £15m in 2018.

Following the termination of the agreement, it is expected that the new venture will be able to launch by September 2020 at the latest.

M&S is to issue new shares in a bid to raise up to £600m to finance the deal.

The high street retailer predicts potential cost savings of up to £70m a year to be achieved due to increased buying scale, conversion of customers and joint marketing.

M&S boss Steve Rowe said: "I have always believed that M&S Food could and should be online.

"Combining the strength of our food offer with leading online and delivery capability is a compelling proposition to drive long-term growth.

"Our investment in a fully aligned joint venture with Ocado accelerates our food strategy as it enables us to take our food online in an immediately profitable, scalable and sustainable way."

Tim Steiner, Ocado's chief executive, said: "We are delighted that our UK retail business will become a joint venture with M&S. This is a transformative moment in the UK retail sector with the combination of two iconic and much-loved retail brands set to provide an unrivalled online grocery offer."

Mr Rowe said the deal would give M&S greater buying power, meaning potentially lower prices for its customers and even the possibility of Ocado-branded products being stocked in stores.

Shares in Ocado were 4pc higher on Wednesday.

But M&S shares were down 7.5pc as investors digested the news of the hefty rights issue and a 40pc dividend cut to finance the deal.

Mr Steiner denied that Ocado was getting a better deal than its partner, saying: "It's an absolute win-win when you think of the synergies that we bring to each other's businesses."

Neil Wilson, of Markets.com, said there was a risk that customers used to Waitrose products would ditch Ocado in favour of the supermarket's in-house delivery service.

He added that M&S's move was "certainly bold and it gets M&S in people's minds for online groceries at last but it just smacks of paying too much and acting too late".

Waitrose responded to Wednesday's announcement by saying it will add an additional fulfilment centre in London as it takes its delivery service in-house.

Rob Collins, MD of Waitrose & Partners, said: "We have strengthened our own online business significantly and said last summer that we will double Waitrose.com within five years. Today's announcement will be a major part of achieving this and in future Waitrose.com and our shops will be the exclusive places in the UK to buy Waitrose & Partners products.

"Waitrose.com sales are growing at 14.2pc, well ahead of the market, and customer satisfaction scores for both fulfilment and the website are showing sustained and significant increases too."

What is a joint venture?

A joint venture - often abbreviated to JV - is a commercial enterprise undertaken jointly by two or more companies which otherwise remain distinct.

It means outside of online food delivery in the UK, M&S and Ocado will continue to trade separately. Unlike a merger, in which all the business and assets of companies would be integrated, the deal will see M&S's high-street retail operations and Ocado's technology arm operating independently.

The firms will each own half of the joint venture, meaning they will each reap half the rewards in terms of profits.

What does this mean for Ocado customers?

Ocado already has a sourcing partnership with Waitrose, but this will now end in September 2020. From that point on, Ocado customers will not be able to buy Waitrose products on the platform.

Shoppers who want to stick with Waitrose can shop directly through the supermarket's own website. Waitrose said on Wednesday it will add another warehouse to keep up with growing customer demand.

What does this mean for Marks & Spencer customers?

Devotees to M&S Food will be able to order their products online. Previous trials of an in-house delivery service at the retailer have proved uneconomic, preventing a full roll-out.

Customers can also expect lower prices across the board, according to chief executive Steve Rowe, who said this was a possibility due to the anticipated cost savings in the deal.

He added that the chain may even look into stocking Ocado products on its shelves.

Ocado is also trialling a one-hour delivery service called Zoom, meaning M&S customers could expect to order instant Percy Pigs to their door in just a few years' time.

What about the fire?

Bosses from M&S and Ocado said the deal was signed off at 6am on Wednesday, meaning teams would have had the chance to discuss the fire which destroyed Ocado's Andover facility in early February before agreeing the joint venture.

On a media call, Mr Rowe said the issue had been "discussed" and M&S remained confident that Ocado's technology was "first class".

What happens next?

Ocado's commercial relationship with Waitrose is subject to an 18-month break clause, meaning the new venture will not launch until September 2020.

In the meantime, M&S must raise the money to complete the deal by issuing new shares and cutting its dividend.

Press Association