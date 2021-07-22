| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

O’Brien may have benefit of two rival bidders for Digicel Pacific business

Richard Curran

Denis O'Brien. Photo: Ramin Talie/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Denis O'Brien. Photo: Ramin Talie/Bloomberg

Denis O'Brien. Photo: Ramin Talie/Bloomberg

Denis O'Brien. Photo: Ramin Talie/Bloomberg

Few businesses have had such a mixed run of luck since Covid began, as Denis O’Brien’s Digicel Group.

Undoubtedly, the trading performance of a major telecommunications business operating in 31 different markets has been hit by the economic impact of Covid.

The latest available figures for the group show that in its fourth quarter to March 2021 revenues were down 2pc, while Ebitda fell by 3pc to $253m, the same level as 2018. 

Most Watched

Privacy