O’Brien may have benefit of two rival bidders for Digicel Pacific business

Few businesses have had such a mixed run of luck since Covid began, as Denis O’Brien’s Digicel Group.

Undoubtedly, the trading performance of a major telecommunications business operating in 31 different markets has been hit by the economic impact of Covid.

The latest available figures for the group show that in its fourth quarter to March 2021 revenues were down 2pc, while Ebitda fell by 3pc to $253m, the same level as 2018.

But there have been real tailwinds for Digicel.

The most recent is news this week that Australian group Telstra has held discussions about a AU$2bn (€1.3bn) bid for Digicel Pacific, a subsidiary group which includes operations in several markets including Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.

Telstra is being backed by the Australian government which is concerned about reports that a number of Chinese companies have expressed an interest in buying the business.

Rising tensions between Australia and China over trade and growing Chinese influence in education and media in Australia may have spurred the Canberra government to ensure a major piece of infrastructure in its back yard is not owned by Chinese firms.

In theory, this places O’Brien in a very strong position to land an even better price for the business.

But inevitably, two competing interests with so much politics at stake is a recipe for delay and procrastination.

For Digicel, landing a good price should help pay down some of its $5.3bn of debt. But an offer of AU$2bn doesn’t seem a knockout price.

The sale of Digicel Pacific might not lead to a big payday for Mr O’Brien as the proceeds would most likely go towards paying down some of that debt.

But he has already received €500m from the Pacific operations when he sold them to the main Digicel Group back in 2010.

Prior to that he had kept them in a separate ownership structure outside of the core Digicel business.

According to the Financial Times this week, Telstra’s offer contains some restrictions including three-year guarantees on delivery of certain revenue targets.

Such restrictive clauses might not appeal to Mr O’Brien and may well serve to complicate the process.

Rival offers for Digicel Pacific are not the only fortunate outcome for Mr O’Brien since Covid began.

Earlier this year a Paris appeal court ordered telecommunications rival Orange to pay Digicel €250m in compensation for anti-competitive practices in the French Caribbean.

Norwegian telco Telenor had to write off its entire €650m investment in Myanmar after its latest coup, having beaten Digicel to the licence some years back. This was a lucky escape for Digicel.

Of all these tailwinds, the biggest came at the start of the pandemic. Mr O’Brien managed to capitalise on the uncertainty caused by the start of the crisis to persuade bondholders to take a $1.6bn write-down on what they were owed by the group.

This reduced Digicel’s debt from nearly $7bn to around $5.3bn. At the end of the day, the big paydays for Denis O’Brien from Digicel are probably over. He has received well over €1bn in dividends from the group which he set up in 2001.

How much equity is left in Digicel? Placing a value on Mr O’Brien’s shareholding in Digicel is very difficult. It straddles 31 markets, has over 13 million customers and $5.3bn of debt.

When Digicel was negotiating its bond restructuring it issued $203m in bonds which could convert to a 49pc stake in the company in June 2023 in certain circumstances.

The company has been buying some of those bonds at 20c on the dollar. If Mr O’Brien does sell Digicel Pacific, it will remove at least one large market from the group – Papua New Guinea (PNG) – where it has 2.1 million customers.

Digicel has enjoyed a 91pc market share in PNG where mobile penetration has rocketed from 2pc in 2006 to 30pc today.

In the year to March 2019, PNG had revenues of $340m and Ebitda of $160m. Based on 2019 figures, the revenue from PNG plus three other markets (Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica) make up more than half of the group’s income. Selling the Pacific business would greatly reduce the size of the group.

Currency volatility is always an issue for Digicel, especially where it operates in so many developing countries.

The PNG currency has fallen by 18pc against the Australian dollar since the start of Covid.

The Haitian gourde is down 40pc against the US dollar since October 2020.

Having said that, the fourth quarter figures to March 2021, reported in US dollars, do not reflect those drops. Company executives told bondholders recently they were forecasting a 17pc to 19pc jump in earnings on the back of demand for digital bundle offerings.

Back in 2015 when Denis O’Brien pulled an IPO for the company, he said it was because he wasn’t happy with the price.

“Why would you sell your front garden when you know it is worth a lot of money and why would you sell it at a discount,” he asked.

Whatever about Denis O'Brien's front garden, Australia reckons his Pacific business is in their back-yard. China likes the neighbourhood too. So, it looks like it’s game on but that doesn’t mean it will be straightforward.