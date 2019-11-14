NZ budget leak probe derailed by conflict of interest concerns

An inquiry into the leaking of New Zealand's budget earlier this year has been terminated and will have to be relaunched over a possible conflict of interest.

Ireland's new Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf was heavily criticised following an earlier inquiry into his handling of the leak.

As New Zealand treasury secretary, Mr Makhlouf had claimed the leak was a result of a cyber attack.

In fact, the sensitive data had been accessible online. The initial inquiry found Mr Makhlouf failed to take responsibility and then fell short of expectations in how subsequent events were handled.

