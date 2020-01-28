NY grows lead over Brexit-hit London in financial rankings

New York remains the world's top financial centre, pushing London further into second place, as Brexit uncertainty undermines the UK capital and Asian hubs catch up, a survey from consultants Duff & Phelps said yesterday.

Britain will leave the European Union on Friday, with future access to its biggest financial services customer uncertain after a business-as-usual transition period ends in December.

The Global Regulatory Outlook survey of 245 senior officials from asset management, banking and other financial firms from across the world found that New York had extended its lead over London. It said 56pc of respondents regard the US financial capital as the world's most important money hub, up 33 percentage points over the past two years.

Only 33pc currently see London as the foremost global financial hub, down more than 20 percentage points over the past two years.

