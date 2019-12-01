Nutriband seeks to raise $3.75m with Nasdaq listing

Nutriband, a medical technology company founded by Dubliner Gareth Sheridan, has applied to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market as it seeks to raise $3.75m (€3.4m).

The latest prospectus, filed by the Florida-based pharmaceutical company, values Nutriband at $65m. Nutriband, which is currently listed on the OTCQB market for over-the-counter stocks, has developed a transdermal Fentanyl abuse-deterrent opioid patch, which administers the pain relief drug through the skin while combating some of the risks of abuse.

Thirty-year-old Sheridan, who founded the company in 2012, said the technology could revolutionise the way opioids are used in medication. "We are excited at this next stage in Nutriband's growth," he said.

According to Nutriband's prospectus, the company plans to use $315,000 of the money raised to pay premiums on financing issued in October. It then plans to use the rest of the funding for research and development associated with its Fentanyl product and the development of other transdermal patches.

