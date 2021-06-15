| 7.4°C Dublin

NTMA won’t say if Ireland will follow EU in keeping banks off bond deals

Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

The NTMA won’t say if it will join the European Commission in barring banks found guilty last month of breaching competition rules  from acting on new bond deals.

The European Union will today test investors' appetite with the first of nearly €800m of debt it plans to borrow on the bond market to fund its NextGenerationEU (NGEU) plan, a union wide recovery package to support growth after the coronavirus pandemic.

NGEU will issue hundreds of billions of euro of bond debt over five years and use the proceeds to provide grants and loans to EU member states. 

