NTMA won’t say if Ireland will follow EU in keeping banks off bond deals

The NTMA won’t say if it will join the European Commission in barring banks found guilty last month of breaching competition rules from acting on new bond deals.

The European Union will today test investors' appetite with the first of nearly €800m of debt it plans to borrow on the bond market to fund its NextGenerationEU (NGEU) plan, a union wide recovery package to support growth after the coronavirus pandemic.

NGEU will issue hundreds of billions of euro of bond debt over five years and use the proceeds to provide grants and loans to EU member states.

The massive scale of the scheme as well as the EU’s relatively minor history as a bond market borrower means NGEU will be a major boost to the bankers tapped to help manage the debt deals.

However, the International Financing Review reported yesterday that seven banks found guilty of market manipulation last month by the EU’s own competition arm will not get any share of the deals.

In May, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager issued fines totalling €371m and stern reprimands after finding that a group of major banks made up of Bank of America, Natixis, Nomura, RBS (now NatWest), UBS, UniCredit and WestLB (now Portigon) had breached EU antitrust rules through the participation of a group of traders in a cartel operating in the primary and secondary market for European government bonds in deals that dated back to before the euro crisis.

This week the EU Commission told banking publication IFR that the banks involved "will not be invited to tender for individual syndicated transactions" as Brussels moves to ramp up its own involvement in the bond market.

That’s despite the fact that a number of the banks had been added to the European Commission’s primary dealer network.

In Ireland, three of the banks reprimanded by the EU in May: Bank of America, NatWest and Nomura are among the 14 so called primary dealers in Irish government bonds, selected by the NTMA to help manage bond deals.

The NTMA said no decision has been made on their future roles since May.

“The NTMA will continue to monitor updates from the Commission and, as previously stated, will consider any new information when the Commission publishes additional detail,” it said.

Earlier this year the agency cut Davy from the primary dealer roster over its role in the so called Davy 16 bond trading scandal.

Meanwhile, the EU’s bond market activities are set to gather pace.

It will conduct three syndicated NGEU bond sales before the August summer break, it said in an investor call last week.

A separate NGEU green bond framework will be published by September and once it is up and running, it is expected to account for almost a third of the around €800bn total.