Novice investors and celebrities fuel latest Bitcoin mania

Celebrity endorsements, exchange outages, rafts of new trading accounts – Bitcoin mania is back.

In a flashback to the frenzied run-up to Thanksgiving 2017, retail traders are piling into cryptocurrencies and driving prices back toward all-time highs. The number of first-time buyers is on course to eclipse December 2017, EToro, an Israeli-British firm, said.

Bitcoin trades per day are 81pc greater than the rest of 2020 combined. Google searches for ‘coinbase’, the crypto exchange, reached the highest level in at least a year, trends show.

And Crypto Twitter hasn't been this giddy in a long time. A quick tour through various hashtags yields a wealth of frothy posts. There's the GIF of a beaming waitress serving up glasses of champagne. "We bout to be rich," goes the tweet. Another fan charts Bitcoin's performance since 2017 and says, "...and here we are again."

"Nothing like a pre-Thanksgiving Bitcoin run," said Catherine Coley, CEO of Binance.US.

Bitcoin climbed within $100 of its all-time high after surpassing $19,000 (€16,000) for the first time since 2017. It's now up more than 40pc in November alone and has more than doubled in 2020.

The frenzy spread to other coins. Dash surged 28pc on Tuesday, and Bitcoin Cash jumped 15pc. XRP rallied so quickly overnight that it reportedly caused an outage on the Coinbase exchange.

First-time buyers have been flooding online investing apps with orders. Meantime, providers of digital wallets and payment apps are also seeing a big jump in crypto sales. San Francisco-based payments firm Square said customers purchased $1.6bn worth of Bitcoin using its Cash App in the third quarter, an 83pc jump from the prior period.

Even celebrities are jumping in – Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, bought Bitcoin even though a snap poll she held on Twitter said she shouldn't. "Thank you for the advice. I bought some anyway," she tweeted.

"FOMO [fear of missing out] is slowly kicking in. We are only just beginning to see some of our retail clients borrowing against their Bitcoin to buy more Bitcoin and that will ultimately propel the rally well into the $20,000s and beyond," said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder and managing partner of Nexo in London, which bills itself as the world's biggest crypto lender.

Trading got so intense overnight in XRP that US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase crashed, according to media reports. That sparked a plunge in the coin after the massive rally took it to a record.

Coinbase's official status page says that its website is operational, and that an incident on Monday at 10 p.m. has been resolved.

"Whenever I see mainstream media attention like this, that usually leads to a sell-off," said Kevin Murcko, the founder and CEO of CoinMetro, an Estonia-based crypto exchange.

"The big fish need to lay off risk so they open the floodgates to bring in retail guys to dump on. Not sure this is the case this time around but it seems a bit suspect."

Even so, institutions are also jumping into the mix. In a report released last week, JPMorgan Chase analysts said money managers were dumping gold and buying into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust BTC, a listed security popular with institutions.

The trust, which has a market capitalisation of $12bn, is running at three times its numbers in the third quarter, the bank's analysts said.

Bloomberg