Not on the market: French backlash threatens Circle K bid for Carrefour

French opposition to a foreign takeover has cast doubt on the Canadian owner of the Circle K filling station chain buying retail giant Carrefour.

News the €16.4bn trans-Atlantic retail deal was in the works prompted an immediate backlash from France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who said the Covid crisis had demonstrated the importance of domestic control over the food supply.

A previous government famously blocked PepsiCo buying yogurt maker Danone on the basis it was a "strategic industry" using rules drawn up for national security reasons.

France has long used direct and indirect methods to limit foreign takeovers, while supporting global expansion by its national champions.

Online Editors