Norwegian to boost liquidity with bond deal

The under-pressure airline, hit by the continuing global grounding of the Boeing 737 Max jet, has pledged valuable landing slots at London Gatwick as security if bondholders agree to the move.

Norwegian's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet has also been hit by issues with Rolls-Royce engines on the jets. Combined with the Max groundings, and despite operational progress, the airline said the two issues have negatively impacted its working capital to the tune of 1.5bn kroner (€150m).

Additionally, credit card issuers have tightened terms with Norwegian. Because of the airline's more precarious financial position in the past number of months, the credit card firms have been holding back more cash from ticket sales that would normally be funnelled more swiftly to the carrier.

Norwegian said that by the second quarter of this year, its customers had bought 9bn kroner (€900m) worth of tickets that had not yet been used.

Norwegian, whose founder and CEO Bjorn Kjos resigned from the role during the summer, said it is on track to deliver earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and restructuring of between 6bn and 7bn kroner (€600m to €700m), "with further improvement expected next year".

Irish Independent