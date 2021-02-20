Norwegian gets extra time to put rescue plan together

Airline: Counsel for Norwegian says he is confident a proposal can be put together to allow the carrier to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

The High Court has further extended the period of protection from its creditors granted to Norwegian Air and three related subsidiaries.

The extension, from 100 to 150 days, was granted by Mr Justice Michael Quinn yesterday after he was satisfied that exceptional circumstances – in this case, the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the airline – exist to allow the court extend the period.

The pandemic has slammed air travel and about two-thirds of the world’s commercial aircraft were sitting on the tarmac in the depths of April.

Seeking the extension, the airline’s examiner, Kieran Wallace of KPMG, said that extra time was required in order to agree a scheme of arrangement with the airline’s creditors which, if approved by the court, would allow the airline continue to trade as a going concern.

Paul Sreenan SC, with Kelly Smith SC, for the examiner said the impact of the pandemic, which was the primary reason why the airline sought the protection of the courts continues to cause serious disruption and uncertainty to the aviation sector.

Counsel said that the examinership of the airline’s Norwegian-based parent and its three Irish based subsidiaries was one of the biggest and most complicated examinerships in the history of the State.

Recent developments such as regional and new variations of Covid-19 and issues over the delivery of vaccinations had added to the uncertainty, counsel said.

The uncertainty had not helped the examiner in his efforts to put together a scheme with creditors, and had not helped in efforts to secure the fresh investment the airline needs to survive.

Another complicating factor, the court heard, is the company’s ongoing efforts to have aircraft leases and service contracts it had entered into repudiated.

The company says that if it is to survive it needs to have those agreements set aside.

Several contested applications regarding leases, arising mainly out of Norwegian’s decision to reduce its fleet when it opted to cease its long-haul services, are due before the court next week.

In the circumstances it would not be possible to conclude the examinership process in a 100-day period, which is normally the maximum period allowed.

While Mr Wallace was seeking the maximum 50-day extension, he remained hopeful of being in a position to put the proposal to the courts in 25 days, but was seeking the additional time in case of any slippage.

Counsel also told the court that despite the difficulties, Mr Wallace “remains confident” that he can put together a proposal that will allow the airline to survive.

There was no opposition to the application from the group’s creditors, which include subsidiaries of Airbus, Boeing, aircraft leasing firm Avolon, several lenders, and the Revenue Commissioners.

Online Editors