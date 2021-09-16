Norwegian communications firm Telenor is selling Myanmar unit to avoid EU embargo breach

An employee assists Buddhist monks at a Telenor Myanmar store in Yangon, Myanmar, on Friday, March 10, 2017. The growth of mobile phone take up in Myanmar has surprised even the operators who entered the country just three years ago. Telenor is looking at new opportunities within mobile finance, said Telenor Myanmar Chief Executive Officer Lars Erik Tellmann in an interview on March 9. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

A Telenor logo flutters on a flag at the company's HQ in Norway

Norwegian telecom firm Telenor is selling its Myanmar operations to avoid European Union sanctions, following “continued pressure” from Myanmar’s military junta to activate intercept surveillance technology, the company’s Asia head has told Reuters.

In 2013 Telenor beat rivals – including Denis O’Brien’s Digicel – to win the then sought after Myanmar mobile-phone licence.

Telenor announced in July it would sell its Myanmar unit to Lebanese investment firm M1 Group for $105m, prompting an outcry from activists in the country who have been relying on its services for communications.

A Reuters investigation in May found telecom and internet service providers in Myanmar had been secretly ordered in the months before the junta’s February 1 coup to install invasive technology that would allow the army to freely eavesdrop on the communications of citizens.

“Since the military took over, it’s been clear for us that our presence will require Telenor Myanmar to activate intercept equipment and technology for the use of Myanmar authorities,” Asia head Jorgen Rostrup said in an interview.

Allowing the activation of the intercept technology – in the absence of legal or regulatory safeguards in Myanmar to protect human rights – would breach a 2018 EU arms embargo against the south-east Asian country, he added.

“Telenor Myanmar has not activated the equipment as of yet, and will not do so voluntarily,” he added.

He declined to comment on whether the intercept technology had been installed at Telenor’s operations in Myanmar.

Mr Rostrup’s comments represent the first time Telenor has addressed the impact of the intercept on its strategy since the junta seized power.

A spokesman for the Myanmar military did not answer calls for comment.

Norway’s industry ministry declined to comment, saying the sale of the unit was a decision for Telenor’s board and management to make.

Many governments allow for what are commonly called “lawful intercepts” to be used by law enforcement agencies to catch criminals. But in most democratic countries and even some authoritarian regimes, the technology is not ordinarily employed without any kind of legal process, cyber security experts say.

Myanmar activists have called for Telenor to halt or delay the sale.

But Mr Rostrup said Telenor felt it had no choice but to withdraw from the country, as respecting the EU embargo meant it could not ensure the safety of its employees and allowing the intercept to be activated would be “a complete breach of our values and principles”.