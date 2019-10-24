Norwegian Air third-quarter profit beats forecast

Norwegian Air posted higher-than-expected earnings for the peak summer holiday season on Thursday, a boost for the carrier as it seeks to shore up its finances.

Net profit for the third-quarter came in at 1.67bn Norwegian crowns (€163m) while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average forecast a profit of 1.47bn (€145m), up from a profit of 1.30bn crowns (€128m) in the year-ago period.

In another boost for Norwegian, it announced earlier on Thursday, it had signed a deal with China’s CCB Leasing to take joint ownership of a large fleet of aircraft, thus reducing its debt and increasing its equity.

Reuters