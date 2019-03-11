Norwegian Air 'in close dialogue with Boeing' following deadly plane crash

Norwegian Air has said it is "in close dialogue with Boeing and follow both their and the aviation authorities’ instructions and recommendations."

The airline’s comments come as many airlines grounded Boeing’s best selling 737 MAX 8 passenger jet following the second deadly crash involving the plane.

Norwegian, which operates flights from Ireland to the United States, received its first delivery of the 737 MAX 8 in June 2017.

Shares of Boeing slid 9pc in early trading today following the crash yesteday.

A Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday, killing all 157 on board, including one Irishman, yesterday.

The same model flown by Lion Air crashed off the coast of Indonesia in October, killing all 189 on board.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China ordered Chinese airlines to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes after the crash. The CAA said it would contact the US Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing regarding the resumption of operations once they are assured that measures have been taken to ensure safety.

Ethiopian Airlines said it had grounded its 737 MAX 8 fleet until further notice as an "extra safety precaution" even though it did not know the cause of Sunday's crash.

The 737 MAX 8 uses LEAP-1B engines made by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and Safran SA. Shares in Safran also fell 1.6pc on Monday.

Boeing said on Monday the investigation into the Ethiopian Airlines crash is in its early stages and there is no need to issue new guidance to operators of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft based on the information it has so far.

Shares of rival Airbus were up 0.5pc.

(Additional reporting Reuters)

Online Editors