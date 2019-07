Bjoern Kjos stepped down on Thursday as chief executive of Norwegian Air, the airline said on Thursday.

Bjoern Kjos stepped down on Thursday as chief executive of Norwegian Air, the airline said on Thursday.

He will will continue in a new role as an adviser to the company's chairman, the company added.

Chief Financial Officer Geir Karlsen will act as interim CEO, while the company recruits a permanent, new CEO.

More to follow

Reuters