No, the crisis at US banks does not mean crypto’s time has come – it is still utterly useless

One of the stranger aspects to the failure of three American banks in a week has been the cryptocurrency boosters crowing ‘it wasn’t us’ and that this shows traditional finance is more risky – and more costly to taxpayers – than their own tainted industry.

This is true, up to a point. Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature all went under or had to be rescued because of an old-fashioned mismatch between assets and liabilities as depositors panicked and demanded their money back.

Silvergate and Signature were the major bankers of fiat money banking services to the crypto industry and you can hardly blame digital asset boosters for feeling a little smug – or perhaps relieved – after a year that has seen digital assets roiled by colossal fraud in the collapse of the FTX exchange, the Terra-Luna currencies, crypto lender Celsius, Three Arrows Capital hedge fund and the broker Voyager, to name but a few of the high-profile cases.

But you don’t have to buy into the bailouts to understand there might be a reason to rescue banks that provide real services to the real economy, whether that is the startups of California or the taxi drivers of New York.

Crypto does nothing useful – it is neither a means of payment nor an investment product. It is like a weed that needs to be exterminated or it will keep on growing.

“The ease of spinning out new tokens makes an attempt to return to the tables irresistible,” two leading Johns Hopkins University economists Steve Hanke and Matt Sekerke wrote in The Wall Street Journal recently.

It is like a weed that needs to be exterminated or it will keep on growing

The worry is that regulators will allow crypto to get inside the walled garden that is mainstream finance, and for all the post-crash regulation and cleaning up, we have just seen that finance remains inherently risky.

While it is true that the death of Silvergate is not crypto story per se, its troubles do very much stem from the nature of crypto assets. It is a bank that morphed from stuffy mortgage lender to one in which by late 2021, 82pc of deposits were crypto-investor-funded, according to American Banker magazine.

Silvergate’s failure has been on the cards ever since FTX collapsed last November. As crypto depositors rushed to get hold of their digital money, deposits fell $6bn (€5.6bn) at year end. Its now-closed Silvergate Exchange Network enabled round-the-clock transfers between investors and crypto exchanges.

It was Silvergate’s fall that led to Silicon Valley’s fail and that paved the way for Signature, which along with Silvergate was the biggest bank player in the crypto space. For all the brave talk of crypto enthusiasts hailing the end of fiat money and ‘traditional finance’, crypto’s problem at present is that so few banks are willing to touch it so risks are highly concentrated. Crypto needs the dollar banking system in order to survive, a supreme irony.

Expand Close Silvergate’s failure has been on the cards ever since FTX collapsed last November. Photo: Ariana Drehsler/Bloomberg / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Silvergate’s failure has been on the cards ever since FTX collapsed last November. Photo: Ariana Drehsler/Bloomberg

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) capital requirements monitoring report published last month reported that in its sample of banks, ‘prudential’ crypto holdings amounted to €2.9bn, of which 62pc was accounted for by one bank, which is now quite likely out of the game.

Crypto wants to be regulated and is playing on fears that without guardrails, people will be defrauded and it will be used for criminal purposes. That’s like a mobster holding a gun to your head.

The problem with de-risking investments for big crypto players is that the bill for an industry characterised by speculation, bubbles and fraud will be picked up by the rest of us. Its big players want to harvest the outsize gains of early movers.

It is worth remembering that the $8bn fraud at the heart of FTX was only discovered in November and the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried hasn’t even started. The industry as a whole destroyed value to the tune of $1trn last year. Bitcoin may have fallen by 65pc in 2022, but transparency group Open Secrets says the industry spent $25.6m last year on lobbying in the US, more than 10 times what it spent in 2017.

Expand Close Even as bitcoin celebrates its 14th birthday, no one has found a use for it. Stock image / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Even as bitcoin celebrates its 14th birthday, no one has found a use for it. Stock image

Crypto never gives up and its boosters were back in force at the start of this year, declaring the ‘crypto winter’ was over. The founders of Three Arrows have recently launched a fund to buy crypto bankruptcy claims using a new token they created.

A rally this year was also ‘backed' by science. Supporters have gone from ‘hodling’ on for dear life to a theory that the cryptocurrency rose and fell in four-year cycles from peak to peak, based on price data going back to 2011. A rally to $25,000 has since fallen back, but it may have enabled some of the bitcoin whales – the small number of players with very large crypto holdings – to sell. Crypto is sustained by new entrants which allows early investors and insiders to cash out at their expense.

It is an industry that relies on leverage to survive as the underlying collateral is worthless and is lent, re-lent and re-collateralised down a chain. Even as bitcoin celebrates its 14th birthday, no one has found a use for it. The problem with regulation is that it implies there is one and it can be made safe.

If the odd bank goes bust and the system as a whole remains robust, that is not a problem

The European Central Bank’s director general of market infrastructure and payments got it right last year.

“Since bitcoin appears to be neither suitable as a payment system nor as a form of investment, it should be treated as neither in regulatory terms and thus should not be legitimised,” Ulrich Bindseil wrote.

Market and regulatory failures of the kind we have seen are inevitable. If the odd bank goes bust and the system as a whole remains robust, that is not a problem. No rules can make crypto right.

“Crypto is part chlorofluorocarbon, part cocaine and part bearer bond. It isn’t the future of finance.” as Hanke and Sekerke noted.