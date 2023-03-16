| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

No, the crisis at US banks does not mean crypto’s time has come – it is still utterly useless

David Chance

Silicon Valley Bank was one of three American banks to fail last week. Photo: Reuters/Brittany Hosea-Small Expand
Silvergate&rsquo;s failure has been on the cards ever since FTX collapsed last November. Photo: Ariana Drehsler/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Silicon Valley Bank was one of three American banks to fail last week. Photo: Reuters/Brittany Hosea-Small

Silicon Valley Bank was one of three American banks to fail last week. Photo: Reuters/Brittany Hosea-Small

Silvergate&rsquo;s failure has been on the cards ever since FTX collapsed last November. Photo: Ariana Drehsler/Bloomberg

Silvergate’s failure has been on the cards ever since FTX collapsed last November. Photo: Ariana Drehsler/Bloomberg

/

Silicon Valley Bank was one of three American banks to fail last week. Photo: Reuters/Brittany Hosea-Small

One of the stranger aspects to the failure of three American banks in a week has been the cryptocurrency boosters crowing ‘it wasn’t us’ and that this shows traditional finance is more risky – and more costly to taxpayers – than their own tainted industry.

This is true, up to a point. Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature all went under or had to be rescued because of an old-fashioned mismatch between assets and liabilities as depositors panicked and demanded their money back.

Related topics

More On Cryptocurrency

Most Watched

Privacy