'No taboos' as Renault plans huge €2bn attack on costs

Renault's first loss in a decade has triggered a "no taboos" commitment to cut costs by €2bn over the next three years as it tries to put the Carlos Ghosn affair behind it.

As former Volkswagen brand manager Luca de Meo prepares to take over as chief executive of the French car-maker, which has been rocked by the Ghosn scandal, it did not exclude job cuts in a promised review of its performance across all factories.

Like many car industry rivals, including its alliance partner Nissan, Renault is grappling with tumbling demand in key markets such as China, and said it expects the sector to be hit further this year, including in Europe.

In a reflection of this sobering assessment of the market outlook, Renault set a lower operating margin target of between 3pc and 4pc for 2020, down from 4.8pc in 2019, and cut its proposed dividend against 2019 by almost 70pc from a year earlier.

While Renault faces high investment costs to produce cleaner models and deals with supply chain problems due to China's coronavirus outbreak, a major challenge remains moving on from the scandal involving former boss Ghosn, which strained relations with Nissan and paralysed joint projects.

"It has been a tough year for Groupe Renault and the alliance," acting chief executive Clotilde Delbos said, adding that the broader car industry downturn had hit the company "right when we were facing internal difficulties".

Renault could not afford to wait for De Meo's arrival in July to attack costs, Delbos said, adding nothing would be "taboo" as it reviews its business. Meatier goals would be made public in May, she said, alongside joint plans with Nissan, as executives repeated assurances that the alliance was on track.

Delbos also stressed Renault's automotive operational free cash flow, under scrutiny from analysts, would be positive in 2020 after stripping out restructuring costs.

Renault shares recovered from falls in early trading, and were up 1.8pc at noon yesterday.

Reuters

