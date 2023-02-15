No sign of let-up in US inflation this year

US consumer prices rose briskly at the start of the year, a sign of persistent inflationary pressures that could push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates even higher than previously expected.

The overall consumer price index climbed 0.5pc in January, the most in three months and bolstered by energy and shelter costs, according to data released on Tuesday by the Bureau of Labour Statistics. The measure was up 6.4pc from a year earlier.

Excluding food and energy, the so-called core CPI advanced 0.4pc last month and was up 5.6pc from a year earlier. Economists see the gauge as a better indicator of underlying inflation than the headline measure.

The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.5pc monthly advance in the CPI and a 0.4pc gain in the core measure.

The S&P 500 opened lower and Treasury yields rose. Traders also priced in near-even odds of a quarter-point Fed rate increase in June as well as a higher peak rate.

Both annual measures came in higher than expected and showed a much slower deceleration than in recent months.

The figures remain far higher than the Fed's 2pc target, which is based on a separate Commerce Department index.

"It could've been worse," said Stephen Stanley, chief US economist at Santander US Capital Markets, noting declines in used-car prices and airfares. However, "as long as shelter costs are going up as rapidly as they have been, it's going to be tough to get inflation down anywhere close to where the Fed would like to see it."

The figures, when paired with January's blowout jobs report and signs of enduring consumer resilience, underscore the durability of the economy and price pressures despite aggressive Fed policy. The data supports officials' recent assertions that they need to hike rates further and keep them elevated for some time, and possibly to a higher peak level than previously expected.