No sign of let-up in US inflation this year

Consumer price index climbed 0.5pc in January

Traders priced in near-even odds of a quarter-point Fed rate increase in June. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images Expand

Reade Pickert

US consumer prices rose briskly at the start of the year, a sign of persistent inflationary pressures that could push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates even higher than previously expected.

The overall consumer price index climbed 0.5pc in January, the most in three months and bolstered by energy and shelter costs, according to data released on Tuesday by the Bureau of Labour Statistics. The measure was up 6.4pc from a year earlier.

