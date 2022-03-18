No recession but help is needed to meet soaring fuel bills, says OECD

Government action to cushion consumers from the soaring cost of energy should be “targeted and temporary” rather than broad-based, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has warned.

Ireland, along with most countries, has rushed through a number of different financial supports to households, motorists and industrial sectors hit by the rising price of fuel, including direct electricity rebates to bill payers and a cut in excise duty on motor fuel. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also said his government is seeking agreement from the European Commission to cut VAT on fuel bills.

However, the OECD says cash transfers focused on low- and middle-income households can be better targeted, and have a greater impact than lowering taxes or imposing price caps.

Price caps and tax cuts directly reduce the cost of energy but benefit higher-income households and add to the overall cost of supports, OECD chief economist Laurence Boone said.

Meanwhile, the report says the war has underlined the importance of minimising dependence on Russian gas and oil.

“Policymakers should reconsider the appropriateness of market design with a view to ensuring energy security and putting incentives in place to ensure the green transition in a publicly supported way.”

In its March forecast the Paris-based group, which co-ordinates and advises on policy for wealthy nations including Ireland, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will reduce global growth and growth in Europe – especially close to the war itself, but not enough to push the euro area into recession.

The impact of the war will reduce growth around half a percentage point, the OECD said.

The European Central Bank’s latest forecast is for growth of 3.7pc, so would still be comfortably clear of recession.

However, in a worse scenario energy exports from Russia to the EU could cease completely, the OECD report says.

“The impact of such a shock is difficult to quantify, but could be abrupt given limited possibilities to substitute to supplies from world markets in the short term and low levels of gas reserves.”

That is a key potential economic risk and could lead to a gas price shock twice the size assumed in the report, although Ireland is classed as the country with the least exposed economy to Russian energy, reflecting both geography and the importance of relatively fewer energy-intensive industries here including pharmaceuticals.

Both Ukraine and Russia are major food exporters and output from both is in doubt.

The report calls for higher production in OECD countries, refraining from protectionism and multilateral support to help the countries most affected by a disruption to supply.

The other major effect of the war is the refugee crisis, with around three million people already entering the European Union.

The cost of processing and accommodating people during the last major refugee crisis in 2015 was €10,000 to €12,500 per person in the first year and the OECD said it requires an EU response.