No miracle cure for Covid's economic fallout

Covid-19 has added €2trn to the ECB’s balance sheet and piled further pressure on some southern European countries. Stock image

The cost of the pandemic has been astronomical. While it will be some time before all the bills are in, it's already clear that dealing with the consequences of Covid-19 will cost more than anything ever seen in peacetime before.

Last week UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed that Covid-19-related spending would be £280bn in 2020. This extra spending will be funded by a massive £394bn, the equivalent of 19pc of UK GDP, of borrowing.

"The highest recorded level of borrowing in our peacetime history", Sunak, somewhat superfluously, said.

And yet, despite this enormous increase in spending and borrowing, the UK economy will shrink by a massive 11.3pc this year while unemployment is projected to peak at 2.6 million, 7.5pc of the workforce, in the second quarter of 2021.

Things are equally grim on the other side of the Atlantic, with the lame-duck US Congress deadlocked on a fresh Covid-19 stimulus package.

Having already passed the $2.2trn CARES Act in the Spring, the Democrats' version of the follow-up HEROES Act calls for a further $2.2trn of Covid-19 spending while the Republicans are attempting to limit the extra spending by "only" $1.8trn. A trillion here, a trillion there. Pretty soon you're talking serious money.

Meanwhile, in this country, the pandemic has wiped out 320,000 jobs - about one in seven of all jobs. When he delivered his Budget speech last month, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe revealed that the Government had already spent €24.5bn on Covid-19 support measures and that the 2020 budget deficit would be €21.5bn or 6.5pc GDP.

Donohoe also predicted that the Irish economy as measured by GDP would contract by 6.2pc in 2020 and domestic demand, a more relevant measure for the majority of us who live outside of the multinational enclave, by 6pc. The 2020 unemployment rate will average 16pc.

However, without a currency of our own, what really matters for the Irish economy during the pandemic is what happens at the EU in Brussels and the ECB in Frankfurt.

While the EU has agreed a €2trn Covid-19 recovery plan this is scheduled to be rolled out over seven years so it will be at best a slow burner.

Of far more immediate importance are the activities of the ECB. In March, as Covid-19 first struck Europe, the ECB announced a €750bn bond-buying programme. This was upped to €1.35trn in June. It is this huge bond-buying programme that has allowed ECB member countries, including Ireland, to borrow enormous amounts at record low interest rates.

At the same time the ECB has massively increased its lending to euro-area banks under its longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs). By far the largest of these was a massive €1.3trn injection of three-year money last June.

As a result, the ECB's gross balance sheet soared from €4.7trn at the end of 2019 to almost €6.9trn by November 20, an increase of 47pc in less than 11 months. The biggest contributors to this increase have been ECB lending to euro-area credit institutions, which almost tripled from €624bn at the end of 2019 to €1.75bn by November 20, and euro-denominated securities of euro-area residents, ie bond buying, which jumped by a third from €2.84trn to €3.8trn over the same period.

While the LTRO figures show how much in total the ECB has lent to euro-area banks, it doesn't reveal where those banks are located, where the potential pressure points are. This is where the Target balances come in.

The ECB is a federation of national central banks, including our own Central Bank of Ireland. At any given time, some national central banks will have credit balances with the ECB while others will owe it money.

At the end of 2019, Germany's Bundesbank was by far the largest creditor central bank, with €895bn owed to it by the ECB. The other big creditor was the central bank of Germany's financial satellite, Luxembourg, which was owed €192bn by the ECB.

The big debtor central banks were those of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece, which owed the ECB €439bn, €392bn, €77bn and €26bn respectively at the end of last year. Nine months later, with the exception of Portugal whose debit Target balance increased only marginally to €81bn, all of the others recorded large increases in their debit balances.

Italy's Target debit balance increased by €107bn to €546bn, Spain's by €73bn to €465bn and Greece's by €47bn to €73bn in the first nine months of 2020. The mirror image of these debit Target balance increases was a €220bn increase in Germany's credit balance to €1.15trn, while Luxembourg's credit balance increased by €37bn to €229bn over the same period.

What this increase in southern European Target debit balances reveals is that depositors remain nervous of at least some Italian and Spanish banks and that the ECB, through the Target balance mechanism, was stepping into the breach.

This ensured that, while the arrival of the pandemic clobbered European bank shares, with the Euro Stoxx index of European bank shares losing half of its value between mid-February and mid-March, Italian and Spanish bank share prices didn't suffer disproportionately. Given the huge increase in extra liquidity provided by LTRO, how important was the €230bn provided by the German and Luxembourg central banks through the Target balances to their southern European counterparts?

We'll never know for sure, but it almost certainly helped.

Unlike what happened after the 2008 crash, Ireland hasn't had to draw on the Target system during the pandemic. We are now strongly in credit with the ECB, with our credit Target balance jumping by €17bn to €52bn in the nine months to the end of September, probably a reflection of the large build-up of savings and the lack of domestic lending opportunities since the arrival of Covid-19 on these shores. By comparison, Ireland's Target debit balances peaked at €145bn during the worst of the financial crisis in 2010.

While we haven't had to rely on the Target balances to prop up our banks, it's been a different story with the ECB's bond-buying. The NTMA has sold €24bn of medium and long-term bonds and about €5bn of short-term treasury bills so far this year. Thanks to the ECB's bond-buying it has been able to do so at extremely low interest rates - earlier this month it issued 30-year bonds at a yield of just 0.418pc.

How much of these new bonds were bought by the ECB? Unfortunately, we don't have up-to-date numbers but, in a presentation to institutional investors last month, the NTMA said that 21pc of Ireland's borrowings were held by the Eurosystem, ie the ECB, at the end of the first quarter.

It has almost certainly risen even further since then. According to the NTMA, Ireland's gross government debt, which stood at just under €207bn at the end of 2019, had risen to almost €224bn by the end of September. The expectation is that the ECB's share of the Irish bond market will eventually rise above 25pc

Without this extra ECB funding, €1.12trn of additional lending to euro-area banks, €960bn purchasing the bonds of euro-area governments and the €230bn increase in the Target balances, euro-area banks and governments would have found it much more difficult to navigate the pandemic.

So far so good, but what happens when all of this extra ECB money has to be repaid?

Let me let you into a dirty little monetary secret: while the LTRO transactions will eventually be unwound, most of the bonds purchased by the ECB almost certainly won't be repaid.

Last week Riccardo Fraccaro, Italian cabinet under-secretary, gave the game away when he called upon the ECB to either cancel the bonds it has purchased during the pandemic altogether or else extend their maturity indefinitely.

While Fraccaro was almost certainly flying a kite which he knew the Germans would shoot down when calling for the bonds to be cancelled by the ECB, he was on much firmer ground when proposing the postponement of the repayment date for ever and a day.

Until well into the 20th century most British bonds were so-called consols, which had no repayment date. Despite this, their guaranteed income made them popular with investors. More recently, since 2017 the Austrian government has floated not one but three issues of 100-year bonds, the latest in June when it persuaded investors to part with €2bn at a yield of just 0.88pc.

The Austrian example provides a possible template for the ECB. Will most of this year's bond purchases end up being "parked" on the ECB's balance sheet at a very low rate of interest with the repayment date being pushed out into the third decade of the next century? Even an average 2pc annual inflation rate over that period would reduce the real value of every €1bn of bonds bought now to just €138m by 2120.

Over the same period, economic growth would massively reduce the eventual repayment burden with even a 2pc average annual growth increasing the size of the economy more than seven-fold over a century.

This combination of inflation and growth would result in the bonds being effectively cancelled.

That's a problem for another day.

In the here and now Irish bank lending, after stabilising in recent years, is falling once again with lending to households down 4pc and lending to non-financial companies down 7.5pc in the 12 months to the end of September.

"This [LTRO] is a regulatory response. They [the ECB] are trying to provide liquidity. They are trying to promote lending", says Goodbody Stockbrokers banking analyst Eamonn Hughes.

