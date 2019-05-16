No Max factor: Airline fares price-sensitive

Air passengers care more about the price of a ticket than whether or not the aircraft type they fly on has been involved in an accident.

Air passengers care more about the price of a ticket than whether or not the aircraft type they fly on has been involved in an accident.

A poll by Reuters and Ipsos found that 57pc of people surveyed are more concerned about the airfare, and only 3pc bothered about the aircraft model or what company made the plane they'll fly on.

The results suggest that two fatal crashes in recent months involving Boeing's 737 Max jets could have little impact on consumer sentiment.

That bodes well for firms including Ryanair, which is due to take delivery of Max jets, and also for operators such as Norwegian, which had been using the jet type to operate services between Ireland and the US.

Only 43pc of people surveyed were able to identify the Max - pictured - as being the aircraft involved in the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet in March 2018, and a Lion Air crash a few months earlier.

Indo Business