French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said yesterday that France would not ban China's Huawei from investing in the country, in contrast to Britain which has decided to purge the firm's equipment from its 5G network by 2027.

Mr Le Maire told France Info radio there was "no blanket ban" on Huawei in France, but that sensitive locations would be protected.

"We won't ban Huawei from investing in 5G, we will protect our national security interests," he said, adding that he had reaffirmed France's position to Chinese authorities on Monday.

Mr Le Maire nevertheless condemned China's alleged abuses against the country's minority Muslim population, saying they were "revolting and unacceptable".

UN experts and activists say at least a million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims are being held in detention centres in Xinjiang. China describes them as training centres helping stamp out terrorism and extremism and giving people new skills.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took fresh aim at China last week, saying the United States would impose visa restrictions on Chinese firms such as Huawei that he accused of facilitating human-rights violations.

Mr Pompeo discussed ways to tackle the growing might of China when he met Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday.

US President Donald Trump has lauded Mr Johnson's ban on Huawei, claiming that he had forced London's hand due to concern over China, which he considers to be the United States' main geopolitical rival of the 21st century. Britain has denied that it made the decision because of US political pressure.

As Britain toughens its stance on China due to its handling of the novel coronavirus and a crackdown in Hong Kong, Mr Pompeo's visit is an attempt to stiffen Mr Johnson's resolve and dangle the potential reward of a post-Brexit free trade deal, diplomats say.

"Our two countries' long-standing, strong bilateral relationship has laid the foundation for today's candid discussion on issues ranging from 5G telecommunication to our negotiations for a US-UK free trade agreement," Mr Pompeo said.

China says the decision to exclude Huawei will hurt Britain's economy, set back trade and discourage investment.

