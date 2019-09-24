No eurozone rebound ahead, warns Draghi

Eurozone business growth stalled in September, fresh data showed, dragged down by shrinking activity in Germany. A manufacturing recession in the bloc's economic engine has deepened unexpectedly.

"Recent data and forward-looking indicators - such as new export orders in manufacturing - do not show convincing signs of a rebound in growth in the near future. And the balance of risks to the growth outlook remains tilted to the downside," Mr Draghi told the European Parliament's committee on economic affairs.

Mr Draghi said that services, the backbone of the domestic economy, appeared to remain resilient for now but would not be indefinitely immune to troubles in export-focused sectors.

Reuters

Irish Independent