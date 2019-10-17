No easy solutions in airline's green push in the skies

Despite heading up what's been dubbed the world's most 'woke' airline, KLM CEO Pieter Elbers admits there's no magic bullet to make flying green overnight.

Elbers raised eyebrows with the recent announcement that the airline would be encouraging passengers to think about whether they really needed to fly, and will be pushing those on one short-haul route - Brussels to Amsterdam - to take the train on their ticket, rather than the plane, from 2020. But, as with the booze industry's Drink Aware campaign, it's not a case of going cold turkey, and hitting the bottom line on profits.

"The exact phrasing is not 'you should fly less', it's you should fly responsibly and consider alternatives," he told the Irish Independent at the airline's 100th anniversary celebrations, held in London. "If you go from Amsterdam to Berlin by train it takes you seven and a half hours, so it's good to consider, but it's not a real alternative."

With the aviation industry accounting for about 2.3pc of global carbon dioxide emissions, according to figures from the International Council on Clean Transportation, the pressure is on the industry as a whole.

Corporate travel is under the spotlight. Less densely packed business-class cabins have more of a footprint than densely packed economy, but that's got to be set against the fact that in 2017 alone, it was a huge sector, employing hundreds of thousands and boasting a spend of around $1.33trn (€1.2trn).

KLM itself gets kudos for its biofuel programme, which it began in 2009. The first flight took off in 2011, and now it uses 57 times more sustainable fuel than eight years ago. But production is an issue, with sustainable fuel accounting for a mere 5pc of its total output.

It is opening its first fuel plant in the Netherlands with the SkyNRG company, in which it is a shareholder, in the next two to three years. The plant will run on regional, organic waste streams such as used cooking oil and residue from other local industries. "It's a chicken and egg situation," Elbers admits of the sector.

"It's very expensive, so there's little demand. We need to break that cycle, creating a momentum."

Attention has also been focused on emission-free electric aircraft, but here the outlook is gloomier. "If you want to fly from Amsterdam to Sao Paulo [Brazil], you need a battery of three million kilos, so technically speaking, it's not there," says Elbers. "We're more optimistic on [aerodynamic] design, rather than electric aircraft." One idea is a flying V, with passengers seated in two enormous wings. It is more aerodynamic, and a small prototype, developed with the University of Delft in the Netherlands, will be showcased this year. Other improvements include the replacement of ageing aircraft like the Boeing 737 with more fuel-efficient Boeing Dreamliners and Airbus A350s.

KLM doesn't fancy local airlines being whipping boys of the green push, and being targeted by European governments for punitive taxes.

Elbers says: "What's an important focus as a European carrier is that you keep a level playing field.

"If you travel from Nairobi to San Francisco, you need to transfer somewhere. If you transfer in the Gulf and you're not paying any aviation or green taxes, or in Europe you pay a lot of taxes, it will not help the environment very much."

Mirroring the carbon tax debate in Ireland, he has called for flight taxes in countries such as the Netherlands to be ringfenced for research into biofuels, and for taxes to be levied on airlines who are not using them instead.

He also echoes calls to shake up Europe's air traffic control system, which he believes may reduce carbon emissions by 10pc, if flight movements were centrally controlled and more direct. But will consumers push airlines to act faster? Will Extinction Rebellion's calls for us to drastically reduce our foreign flights and Scandinavia's flight shaming phenomenon force the issue?

Perhaps not, with words seemingly a lot louder than actions.

"I've seen some numbers in Sweden where we saw some drop in passengers but I looked at the Netherlands and 2018 was a record year for individual citizens boarding aircraft, and probably 2019 will be another record," says Elbers.

"We see a little bit of contradiction here between the debate and the actual consumer activity. But we do take sustainability seriously."

And, like 50pc of the world's airlines, there's an option for passengers to offset their footprints by paying to plant trees and support green initiatives.

The price for Dublin to Amsterdam return works out at €1.54 per passenger. The take-up? "Marginal," he says. It's clearly a slow beginning to the green journey for consumers.

