No better offer made to buy IPL Plastics

'IPL Plastics will likely now be sold for CA$555m (€354m) to US private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm.' (stock image)

A 30-day 'go-shop' period, when plastics company IPL was allowed to solicit dozens of prospective buyers to try to beat a CA$10 a share offer from Madison Dearborn, has ended without a better bid.

The sale of the former One51, now a mostly Canadian business, to Madison Dearborn still has to be approved at a shareholder meeting due to take place on September 28, but there is no alternative offer on the table.

Under the terms of the agreement, IPL was permitted to solicit alternative bids for 30 days after its board recommended the Madison Dearborn offer, which ended on August 27.

IPL said its financial advisor, BMO Nesbitt Burns, contacted 57 prospective purchasers. Of those, 14 entered into confidentiality and standstill agreements. They were provided access to non-public information about IPL, but none made it has far as submitting a better bid than the one already on the table.

The news will be a blow to some of the around 2,000 Irish shareholders who were hoping for an offer closer to the CA$13.50 share price the company's stock was floated at just two years ago. However, the offer price is a 153pc premium to the closing price on May 15, 2020 before the 'Sunday Independent' reported a deal was in the works.

IPL Plastics will likely now be sold for CA$555m (€354m) to US private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm.

The sale is subject to approvals by IPL shareholders, and has been unanimously recommended by the board of directors.

IPL's biggest shareholder Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), will roll most of its stake into the new ownership and will emerge with a minority 24.9pc stake.

One51 emerged out of the IAWS group of companies but first entered the plastics business in 2006 when it acquired Protech Plastics. Its €200m purchase of a 67pc stake in Canadian firm IPL in July 2015 was transformational in shifting One51 from investment vehicle to plastics company that floated on the Toronto Stock Exchange in June 2018.

Irish Independent