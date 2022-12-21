| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Nike reports robust sales amid sustained inventory pileup

A man walks past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike at a shopping complex in Beijing. Photo: Florence Lo/Reuters Expand

Close

A man walks past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike at a shopping complex in Beijing. Photo: Florence Lo/Reuters

A man walks past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike at a shopping complex in Beijing. Photo: Florence Lo/Reuters

A man walks past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike at a shopping complex in Beijing. Photo: Florence Lo/Reuters

Kim Bhasin

Nike Inc. posted another quarter of inventory buildup, but quarterly sales exceeded Wall Street's estimates, alleviating investor concern and sending the shares up in late trading.

Global sales rose 17pc to $13.3bn in the quarter ended November 30, surpassing the average estimate of $12.6bn compiled by Bloomberg. Sales beat expectations in all regions except for China. Gross margin, a key gauge of profitability, also exceeded expectations, and executives said year-end performance was strong.

Most Watched

Privacy