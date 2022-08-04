Next raises profit forecast as hot weather spurs fashion buying

Next Plc raised its profit forecast as the hotter weather and return to formal events encouraged more shoppers to buy summer clothing but warned that worsening inflation could hit consumer sentiment.

The British clothing and housewares chain said profit will be £860m ($1.04bn) this year through January, up from previous guidance of £850m, according to a statement Thursday.

However, the retailer said even though sales rose £50m more than expected in the second quarter as people attended social events, it does not expect that surge to be maintained, warning that inflation could damp consumer spending in the second half.

There had been fears that clothing retailers would be badly affected as consumers, grappling with the worst inflation in a decade, prioritise spending on essential items, such as food and fuel, rather than clothing. Next had lowered its profit and sales guidance in March as the war in Ukraine and higher inflation in the UK weighed on its outlook. The company is often considered a bellwether for the health of Britain's main streets.

Next has around 500 stores in the UK and Ireland and a large domestic and international online division selling its own range of fashion, as well as third-party brands. It also uses its infrastructure network to help rival brands sell their goods online.

The stock has fallen 16pc so far this year.