Next Eurozone hike in focus as ‘big’ move backed

The European Central Bank should opt for a "big" increase in interest rates in October, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks, who said in an interview that subsequent hikes are likely to be smaller.

His Lithuanian counterpart Gediminas Simkus said he also favours 75 basis points next month.

The two central bank chiefs are part of a mammoth day of ECB speakers that's set to shed light on policy makers' next rate move as inflation shows no signs of letting up and the continent teeters on the brink of a recession.

Thirteen of the Governing Council's 25 members will appear on Thursday at events from Amsterdam to Vilnius, with investors also looking for clues on where the current rate cycle may peak and when the trillions of euros of bonds purchased during recent crises may start to be shrunk.

The remarks -- as well as inflation data from Spain and Germany -- have the power to reshape money-market rate bets, which currently price a 40pc chance of a second 75 basis-point hike being delivered at next month's meeting.

ECB Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus told Bloomberg Television he's leaning toward supporting a three-quarter-point increase in interest rates next month as inflation approaches another all-time high.

The ECB should raise interest rates by another 75 basis points when it next sets policy in October, with steps likely to get smaller after that, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.

"In the current situation, we can still make big steps, and the next step still has to be big because we are still far away from rates that are consistent with 2% inflation," Kazaks said Wednesday in an interview in Vilnius. "I would side with 75 basis points -- let's take a bigger step and move the rates up faster."