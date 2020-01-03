Next boosts forecasts after bumper Christmas sales beat expectations

Retailer Next has increased its profit forecast for the past year after posting higher sales than predicted in last two months of 2019.

The high street fashion business shrugged off the recent malaise affecting retailers to post a 5.2pc increase in sales for the period to December 28, which it said was 1.1pc ahead of company forecasts.

Next said it believes its sales for the Christmas period were boosted by a "much colder November than last year and improved stock availability" in both retail stores and online.

Meanwhile, full price sales for the 11 months to the end of December rose by 3.9pc as the retailer also predicted sales growth would surpass previous expectations.

It said it expects sales to continue to be 3.9pc higher by the end of the financial year, January 31, up from the previous guidance of 3.6pc growth for the year.

Total sales in retail stores slipped 4.6pc over the year-to-date, while they were 3.9pc lower for the two months to December.

However, Next was buoyed by continued online growth, as digital sales rose 12.1pc for the year-to-date, driven by a 15.3pc jump in the most recent period.

The company said it now expects to post a full-year profit of around £727m (€853m), raising its previous forecast by £2m (€2.3m).

Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics, said: "This was an impressive end to the year as their outstanding online business continues to set them apart from the competition.

"The retailer is benefiting from years of investment in their digital proposition, continually evolving their business model to meet shoppers' heightened expectations."

PA Media