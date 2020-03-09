New York Stock Exchange forced to halt trading after prices plummet by 7pc

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The New York Stock Exchange was forced to halt trading on Monday after prices fell so fast and so far that mechanisms put in place after Black Monday in 1987 were triggered for the first time in more than a decade.

Trading was suspended for 15 minutes to prevent prices falls getting out of control.

Shares prices across the world have fallen after a plunge in oil prices following a clash between Russian and Saudi Arabia over the weekend, that ended with the Saudis flooding the market with oil driving down prices.

Before the US market opened Irish shares were already hammered – including AIB – down 11.59pc and Bank of Ireland down more than 12pc.

Energy shares hit their lowest since 1997 after the collapse of talks between OPEC and Russia prompted Saudi Arabia to launch a price war.

After oil shares, banks, travel-and-leisure and mining shares have tumbled the most in that period, down more than 28pc.

“I think what we’ll see is a correction over the next few days,” Ana Harris, global head of equity portfolio strategists at State Street Global Advisors, said.

The New York market, which opens much later than Europe, immediately plunged once trading began in earnest.

The S&P 500 Index of leading shares fell 7pc to 2,764.21 as of 9:34 am in New York, triggering the breaker for the first time since December 2008 at the depths of the financial crisis.

Once trading resumes, another 15-minute pause will happen if losses reach 13pc, a drop that would put the S&P 500 at 2,585.96. If the decline hits 20pc markets will close for the day. Only the 20 per cent rule applies in the final 35 minutes of cash trading.

Traders have never seen a 13pc or 20pc breaker trip.

