New Look survival bid 'not about jobs' court told

Fashion retailer New Look's application for Examinership in Ireland is "not about saving jobs" but an attempt to rewrite its contracts with landlords, it has been claimed.

A lawyer for some of the landlords told the High Court the company was in "more robust health than most" despite the Covid-19 pandemic and was seeking to make changes that could save it around €5m a year in rent.

New Look asked the court to confirm the appointment of an Examiner, saying while it has cash to pay its debts today, it expects to be insolvent by March.

Last month, the court appointed Ken Fennell of Deloitte as interim Examiner to the chain's Irish arm, which has 27 shops and 475 staff.

New Look sought the protection of the courts due to financial difficulties and losses from the pandemic.

Yesterday, Kelley Smith BL, for New Look, told the court the company was in an "unprecedented situation" where stores had been closed for three months and then reopened in a very different trading situation.

She said that landlords were asking the company to continue to pay them "until it reaches the precipice and then falls over".

On March 17, three days before the shops closed, New Look asked for a three-month rental holiday and no landlord had agreed to that, Ms Smith said.

The landlords accepted the company was in financial difficulty and had "moved position" to state they would forgive rent for April, May, and June, but she said that had "strings attached". she said.

"This is only a temporary breathing space we are looking for," Ms Smith said, adding that the company had said it would pay its arrears during Examinership and had paid rent in full since August 28.

Ms Smith said there was no evidence of a "strategy" by the company and rejected any suggestion of "bad faith or improper purpose" to the application.

"The landlords want us to continue to pay... without sight of the train coming down the track," she said. The court heard submissions on behalf of the landlords who described the application as "audacious, opportunistic, cynical and contrived."

Rossa Fanning SC, for the three opposing landlords, said "substantial arrears" had built up in relation to their four stores.

These were €365,185 for the Liffey Valley store; €169.031 at Navan Town Centre; €92,361 at Fairgreen, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and €56,901 at Castlewest Shopping Centre, Ballincollig, Co Cork.

The Examinership was "not about saving jobs, it's about reducing the obligation to landlords to improve profitability" for the company, he said.

The petition for Examinership was a "brazen and obvious" attempt to replicate the benefits from a Company Voluntary Arrangement undertaken by the parent company in England, he said. Mr Fanning said that it was not credible that the company which had €15.6m in cash reserves last month would go into liquidation if Examinership was refused, and it had "deliberately sought to exaggerate its insolvency".

Irish Independent