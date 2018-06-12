New Look reports operating loss of £74.3m

Alistair McGeorge, New Look's executive chairman, said: "Last year was undoubtedly very difficult for New Look, with a well-documented combination of external and self-inflicted issues impacting our performance.

"We still have more work to do to restore long-term profitability, but I am confident we are now better placed to achieve this than we were when I returned to the business over six months ago."