Business World

Tuesday 12 June 2018

New Look reports operating loss of £74.3m

In the UK New Look sales fell by 11.7pc on a like-for-like basis in the 12 month period
In the UK New Look sales fell by 11.7pc on a like-for-like basis in the 12 month period
Independent.ie Business Desk

Independent.ie Business Desk

New Look has reported an operating loss of £74.3m (€84.3m) for the year to March 24.

In the UK sales fell by 11.7pc on a like-for-like basis.

Alistair McGeorge, New Look's executive chairman, said: "Last year was undoubtedly very difficult for New Look, with a well-documented combination of external and self-inflicted issues impacting our performance.

"We still have more work to do to restore long-term profitability, but I am confident we are now better placed to achieve this than we were when I returned to the business over six months ago."

The retailer's website sales slumped by 19.2pc, and it was hit with a £34.2m one-off cost, which included a hit from stock clearances.

In Ireland the company has ten stores including five in Dublin and one in Donegal.

Press Association

Related Content

Business Newsletter

Read the leading stories from the world of Business.

Also in Business