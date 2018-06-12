New Look reports operating loss of £74.3m
New Look has reported an operating loss of £74.3m (€84.3m) for the year to March 24.
In the UK sales fell by 11.7pc on a like-for-like basis.
Alistair McGeorge, New Look's executive chairman, said: "Last year was undoubtedly very difficult for New Look, with a well-documented combination of external and self-inflicted issues impacting our performance.
"We still have more work to do to restore long-term profitability, but I am confident we are now better placed to achieve this than we were when I returned to the business over six months ago."
The retailer's website sales slumped by 19.2pc, and it was hit with a £34.2m one-off cost, which included a hit from stock clearances.
In Ireland the company has ten stores including five in Dublin and one in Donegal.
Press Association