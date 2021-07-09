New global corporate tax rules are set to advance in Venice talks

Ibec chief economist Gerard Brady says Ireland has to invest in education, R&D and critical infrastructure due to tax changes

The world’s top 20 economies are set to sign off on a global corporate tax overhaul this weekend as the EU, US and Ireland mull their respective interests.

Finance ministers from the group of 20 (G20) nations meet in Venice today, the week after 130 countries endorsed new taxing rights for countries where multinationals operate, and a 15pc tax on their global profits.

While the G20 is a major milestone on the way to a deal – following previous G7 endorsement – there are many variables still in play.

“The G20 is not the end of the road, it’s rather the beginning of the process that must then be translated into legislation at European level,” Spain’s and economy minister Nadia Calvino told the Institute for International and European Affairs yesterday.

Read More

The European Commission has said it will translate any global deal into EU law by 2023, but it is also planning a separate digital tax that threatens to rile the US and cause a trade war.

BusinessEurope, which represents European companies, warned the Commission to “think carefully about the consequences” of bringing forward a digital tax just as a global deal is within reach.

“We are particularly concerned that such a levy could damage relations with our major trading partner the US - where concerns have already been raised about the EU’s digital levy - with the potential for ongoing tariff retaliation, and endanger future prospects for the swift agreement and implementation of a global deal in both the US and other countries,” BusinessEurope chiefs Pierre Gattaz and Markus Beyrer wrote to Commission president Ursula von der Leyen this week.

Read More

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is reportedly pushing for a minimum tax rate well above 15pc. A US domestic tax overhaul, which is currently being debated in Congress, sets a 21pc rate on multinationals’ global profits, which could make the US less attractive to investors if it’s not mirrored at global level.

It will be down to the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which brokered the deal, to work out the finer details.

The Irish Government has said it “fully” supports the first pillar of the OECD deal on reallocating taxing rights, but has reservations about the 15pc rate.

Read More

While the Government has priced in a €2bn a year loss from the reallocation rules, it’s unclear how much a 15pc top-up tax could drain from the public finances – especially if multinationals decide it’s no longer worthwhile investing in Ireland.

“The minimum rate agreed of at least 15pc will be a departure both materially and for our global brand,” said Gerard Brady, chief economist for business group Ibec.

“We will need to meet this competitiveness challenge by investing in other growth levers such as education, research and development and critical infrastructure. If we are proactive on this front there is no reason that Ireland can’t continue to be an attractive location for investment.”

Lithuania signed up to the OECD deal this week, bringing the number of countries backing it to 131 and leaving the Irish Government with two EU allies - Hungary and Estonia – and seven around the OECD table.