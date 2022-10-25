New Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak soothes market nerves but tough policy choices lie ahead

Financial markets reacted positively on Monday as Rishi Sunak looked certain to become the UK’s next prime minister after his rivals for the leadership of the Conservative Party withdrew from the race to succeed Liz Truss.

British government bond yields fell sharply to their lowest level since former finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng’s September 23 mini-budget as investors reassessed the risk of holding gilts.

Sterling held steady at just below $1.13 after weeks of getting battered due to uncertainty over the UK’s fiscal reliability and economic stability under Ms Truss’s short-lived and chaotic government.

The FTSE 100 stock index ended up 0.6pc while the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 was 0.8pc higher, underscoring the general sense of relief on markets at the return of political stability in London.

“In Rishi Sunak there is finally someone up front about UK's economic trade-offs,” said Simon French, chief economist at City investment firm Panmure Gordon, on Twitter.

“[It] doesn’t make it easy given external economic conditions and long drag on growth from Brexit. But [it is a] basis for an upgrade in expectations regarding UK's once world-beating institutional checks and balances.”

The turnaround in market sentiment gives Mr Sunak a bit of breathing room to take on a host of economic challenges facing the UK, including high inflation, falling confidence and a looming recession.

Mr Sunak told Tory MPs on Monday that his priority was delivering economic stability.

The first order of business for the new prime minister will most likely be finalising the fiscal plan that is scheduled to be announced on October 31.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has already begun to repair some of the damage caused by Mr Kwarteng’s poorly received and unfunded economic plan last month, scraping nearly all of his predecessor’s policies.

Some analysts warned that Mr Sunak would likely have to go further to bring down the debt and reduce borrowing, which could have a negative impact on the UK economy.

“That fiscal and monetary policy are both set to tighten into a likely recession means a return to economic orthodoxy carries risks of its own,” said Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist with Oxford Economics.