New batch of secret Boeing files 'disturbing'

A new batch of messages between Boeing employees on the development of the 737 Max paints a "very disturbing picture" of concerns about the plane, according to an aide to a US Congressional committee.

The documents were turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday, the agency said in a statement. The disclosure came on the same day that Boeing ousted its CEO.

At least some of them were written by the same Boeing pilot whose 2016 messages were released in October, and were the subject of sharp questioning by politicians, according to a person familiar with their contents who was not authorised to discuss them.

The communications have not been released publicly.

