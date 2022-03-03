| 8°C Dublin

Netwatch CEO sets his sights on the big prize – can an Irish firm sell surveillance to Americans?

US-based Kurt Takahashi leads Netwatch’s innovative solutions for corporate safety

Netwatch CEO Kurt Takahashi has a &lsquo;natural enthusiasm for both solving problems and selling solutions&rsquo;. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Jon Ihle

Carlow’s Netwatch is probably the first brand that comes to mind when a lot of Irish person think about security and surveillance, that is if they do at all.

The company’s signs seem to be everywhere – on office buildings and warehouses, outside building sites, in parking garages – signalling to potential intruders or troublemakers that they are being observed.

