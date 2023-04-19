| 7°C Dublin

Netflix sees stronger second half on password-sharing crackdown

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday

Lucas Shaw

Netflix will begin cracking down this quarter on US viewers who share someone else's account, predicting plans to charge such customers will boost growth in the second half of the year.

The company, which reported a lower-than-expected subscriber gain for the first quarter, has been testing ways to reduce account sharing in Latin America, and rolled out a plan to charge such users in four additional territories in the first quarter.

