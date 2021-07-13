Nestlé to enter lab-made meat market

Nestlé SA is planning to enter the cultured-meat market in a move that could see the world’s largest food company help deliver the nascent technology faster to the mass market.

The Swiss giant has been working on alternative meat products that would blend cultivated meat with plant-based ingredients, according to people familiar with the deliberations, who asked not to be named because the information hasn’t been made public. The meat is being developed with Israeli cell-based start-up Future Meat Technologies Ltd, the source said.

Nestlé’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider is pressing ahead with an alternative protein strategy as environmental and health concerns drive more consumers to opt out of conventional animal products. The early move, after a relatively late decision to enter the craze for plant-based products, would help Nestlé gain a foothold in an industry that may reach 35pc of the €1.5trn meat market by 2040, according to analysts at Kearney, a consultancy.

A spokesperson for Nestlé wasn’t immediately able to comment, while a representative for Future Meat Technologies didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

The timing of a potential market entry would also be determined by regulatory approvals, the source said.

Future Meat Technologies is set to bring its cell-based technology, while Nestlé has experience developing plant-based products under its Garden Gourmet brand. The hybrid product, which blends meat cells developed in bioreactors with plant ingredients, could be a gateway for Nestlé to tap the cultured meat market faster.

Cell-based meat start-ups incorporate plant-based ingredients at various stages of product development. It enables them to improve the texture of products and to reduce costs, a top challenge for start-ups vying to displace conventional meat.