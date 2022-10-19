Nestle revenue surges with biggest price hikes in decades

Nestle SA beat analysts' expectations for sales growth as the KitKat maker pushed through its biggest price hikes in decades.

The company said it expects full-year revenue growth of about 8PC, the top end of its previous forecast range. Nestle also said Wednesday it plans to buy the Seattle's Best Coffee brand from Starbucks Corp. for an undisclosed price.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider has achieved his fastest revenue growth yet as the world's largest food and beverage company still has power to raise prices without driving away consumers. Inflation is soaring globally, with the rate in the euro-area hitting a record 10pc last month.

Pricing contributed 7.5 percentage points to the organic growth rate as volumes increased 1pc. For the full year, Nestle looked on course to deliver the biggest price increases in at least two decades.

Sales rose 8.5pc on an organic basis in the first nine months of 2022, Nestle said. Analysts expected an 8.3pc increase.

Even though the food giant managed to increase volumes overall, demand suffered for Nespresso compared to a strong 2021, when growth was double-digit as consumers had more coffee at home during the pandemic. The premium coffee capsule unit's volumes fell 1.9pc as prices went up 4.9pc.