Nestle builds medical nutrition arm with purchase of Allergan's Zenpep
Nestle has agreed to buy a medicine that aids food digestion from Irish-domiciled pharmaceuticals company Allergan so as to expand the Swiss company's medical nutrition business.
Zenpep, which retails in the US, had sales of $237m (€215m) in 2018, the companies said in separate statements issued yesterday.
Nestle, the world's largest food company, will also buy Viokace, another pancreatic enzyme preparation, as part of the same transaction, Allergan said. Prices weren't disclosed.
These disposal agreements are part of the regulatory approval process for AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan.
The moves bolster Nestle's medical-nutrition unit, which analysts expect CEO Mark Schneider will eventually expand with a bigger acquisition.
It's one area where Nestle wouldn't face as many antitrust issues when making a big purchase - in contrast to many of its product categories like coffee and bottled water.
"We have extensive experience in Zenpep's therapeutic areas of digestive diseases through our medical nutrition business and will leverage those capabilities as we grow this new business," Greg Behar, head of Nestle Health Science, said in the statement.
Bloomberg