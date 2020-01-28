Nestle builds medical nutrition arm with purchase of Allergan's Zenpep

Nestle has agreed to buy a medicine that aids food digestion from Irish-domiciled pharmaceuticals company Allergan so as to expand the Swiss company's medical nutrition business.

Zenpep, which retails in the US, had sales of $237m (€215m) in 2018, the companies said in separate statements issued yesterday.

Nestle, the world's largest food company, will also buy Viokace, another pancreatic enzyme preparation, as part of the same transaction, Allergan said. Prices weren't disclosed.

These disposal agreements are part of the regulatory approval process for AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan.

