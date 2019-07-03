NBA deal's a slam-dunk for Galway med-tech

Orreco uses scientific methods to generate customised indicators of injuries, of optimal training regimes, and of recovery strategies for elite athletes.

Under the deal, the Atlanta Hawks will use Orreco's Zone and TrackOr products to help support and accelerate player recovery, optimise performance and reduce training sessions and games lost to illness or injury.

Orreco already counts other NBA franchises, English Premier League side Newcastle United and elite sports organisations such as USA Swimming, as clients. It will immediately commence work with the Hawks performance staff, led by Chelsea Lane.

Dr Brian Moore, CEO of Orreco, said: "Our new partnership with the Atlanta Hawks is an exciting development for team Orreco.

"We look forward to working with Chelsea and her team supporting the Atlanta Hawks to make real-time data-driven decisions leveraging bio markers and artificial intelligence."

Established in 2010, Orreco has offices in Galway, Los Angeles and London.

The company has raised just over €5m from backers including angel investors in Ireland such as former Glanbia managing director John Moloney, and Arzyta CEO Kevin Toland.

Irish Independent