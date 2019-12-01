Natural gas prices plunging because American temperatures staying up

Natural gas prices headed for their worst weekly drop since February as forecasts showed no sign of the teeth-chattering US cold needed to boost demand for the heating fuel.

Natural gas prices headed for their worst weekly drop since February as forecasts showed no sign of the teeth-chattering US cold needed to boost demand for the heating fuel.

The outlook for the second week of December has turned warmer, with temperatures now expected to be above normal across most of the US according to forecaster Commodity Weather.

"The trends into mid-month should keep getting warmer" without evidence of a stronger high-pressure area that would allow frigid conditions to settle," CWG said.

As gas output from shale basins climbs to fresh highs, the market needs a polar blast to help siphon off excess supply. Though exports have soared to a record and American homes and businesses are using more of the fuel than ever, production is outstripping demand, leaving stored gas near a two-year high.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In