Nationalistic policies threaten to undermine green energy, says new study

Nationalistic policies to protect manufacturers of solar panels and other renewable technologies threaten to undermine global efforts to battle climate change, a new study says.

Prices for solar modules could be as much as 25pc higher than they would otherwise be by 2030 due to tariffs and other protectionist policies, according to the research paper published in Nature on Wednesday.

The global solar supply chain saved the world at least $67bn (€67.3bn) in production costs between 2006 and 2020, the study estimates.

Protectionist measures would limit the free flow of goods, talent and capital, slowing the global energy transition and encouraging more fossil fuel consumption, said John Helveston, author of the study and assistant professor of engineering management and systems engineering at George Washington University.

“It’s more about how quickly can you get the cost down to as low as possible to make these technologies attractive,” Helveston said in an interview.

“And if they’re not getting down fast enough, we’re going to keep using fossil fuels.”

He said that while the study focused on solar, the impact also applies to other renewable energy sectors including wind and electric vehicles.

The solar industry has been embroiled in trade conflicts for more than a decade that have helped shape the global supply chain for clean energy’s killer app.

In 2012, US President Barack Obama slapped duties of as much as 249pc on Chinese solar panels in an effort to prop up American factories.

China retaliated the following year by adopting its own import taxes on US polysilicon – the key material for making the panels.

Aided by a government that subsidised a spending surge on solar, China emerged victorious, accounting for the manufacture of 79pc of the world’s panels, according to BloombergNEF data.

When Donald Trump launched a trade war with China in January 2018, solar power equipment was among the first products targeted.

And when Joe Biden took office in 2021, he once again put China’s solar industry in US crosshairs, accusing a major silicon manufacturer of using forced labour in the Xinjiang region.

As the solar industry seeks to avoid ethical problems by providing documents proving their products are free from forced labour, the study suggests further work needs to be done to improve traceability.

Helveston said low-carbon technologies could be an area for the US and China to collaborate, given that they are not as politically sensitive as the semiconductor industry, which has been the target of sweeping US restrictions because of security risks.

The study also warned against relying on a single or a few countries only for supply chains.

“We need to have local manufacturers for resilience purposes,” Helveston said.

“But we don’t need to be doing that at the expense of also trading with China. We should be doing both.”