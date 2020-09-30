N26 taps Adrienne Gormley for new COO role

German online-only bank N26 has appointed Irishwoman Adrienne Gormley as its chief operating officer. She will join from US tech firm Dropbox where she has a senior role as vice president of global customer experience and head of Emea based at its European headquarters in Dublin. Before joining Dropbox, Ms Gormley held a senior role with Google in Dublin.

At N26 her role will include overseeing customer service, business operations and service experience.

Meanwhile, in the UK, former AIB and NTMA executive Enda Johnson has been appointed interim chief financial officer at Virgin Money UK (VMUK), the challenger bank headed by ex-AIB chief David Duffy.

Mr Johnson, who is currently group corporate development director at VMUK will take up his new post on October 15th.

He joined the UK's Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank Group (CYBG) from AIB around the same time as Mr Duffy and former EBS chief Fergus Murphy.

CYBG last year took over Virgin Money and rebranded under that brand as it focuses on becoming a digitally- oriented disruptor in the UK, where banking is dominated by a handful of big high street banks.

Mr Johnson has served as head of strategy at AIB, under Mr Duffy, having previously worked in the banking unit at the NTMA, which managed the State stakes in bailed-out banks, including AIB. In a note, Davy said Mr Johnson may be a candidate for the position on a permanent basis.

