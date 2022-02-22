My Porsche is on fire – Cars worth over $400m on burning ship

Porsche, Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini models were on board the Felicity Ace when it caught fire

A cargo ship that caught fire last week carrying about 4,000 Volkswagen vehicles could cost the automaker at least $155m (€137m) .

Of the roughly $438m value of goods aboard the Felicity Ace, which went up in flames off the coast of the Azores, Russell Group estimated there are $400m worth of cars. There were Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini models on the stricken vessel and buyers grieved as they saw the images.

“My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean,” Tweeted Matt Farah, a car enthusiast and editor of the Smoking Tire.

A VW spokesperson declined to comment on the matter on Monday.

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd, the operator of Felicity Ace, said on its website that two large tugs with firefighting equipment were expected to arrive to start spraying water together with an initial salvage team that was on board already to cool down the ship.

No oil leakage has been confirmed and the vessel remains stable, the transport company said.

Russell Group’s modeling of the total value of vehicles on board assumes all vehicles are lost. The consultant estimates auto companies other than VW may have lost about $246m worth of vehicles.

The ship was en route from Germany to America when it caught fire.