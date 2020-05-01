Shares in electric-car maker Tesla plunged after CEO Elon Musk said the firm's stock is too high in a stream of tweets reminiscent of the posts over which securities regulators sued him in 2018.

The billionaire said in a separate post that he's selling "almost all" of his physical possessions and won't own a house. He then renewed his call for reopening the economy and recited parts of the "Star Spangled Banner".

Tesla shares fell as much as 13pc in New York trading. The stock is still up about 70pc for the year, an advance that's put him in position to meet the final performance threshold he needs to receive stock options yielding a windfall of about $730m (€664m).

The tweets come days after a profane outburst during Tesla's first-quarter earnings call in which Mr Musk railed against shutdown orders aimed at containing the coronavirus.

Mr Musk's net worth fell about $2bn to $37bn yesterday as a result.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent