Musk says Tesla to cut 10pc of salaried workforce globally

Elon Musk confirmed the salaried workforce at Tesla would be cut by about 10pc over the next three months, but said the overall reduction in the electric-car maker's workforce would only be some 3.5pc as hourly staff numbers are still expected to grow.

"We grew very fast on the salaried side," Mr Musk said in an interview with at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"A year from now, I think our headcount will be higher" in salaried and hourly workers, he said, but for now the reduction will be 3pc to 3.5pc.

The comments brought more clarity to the situation with Tesla's staffing, after Mr Musk made varied internal and public statements about reductions over the past month.

Tesla, now headquartered in Austin, Texas, has grown to about 100,000 employees globally, hiring rapidly as it built new factories in Austin and Berlin. The cuts, which have affected human resources representatives and software engineers, caught many by surprise, with several employees told they were being terminated immediately.

Two workers at Tesla's battery factory near Reno, Nevada, allege the company didn't comply with the 60-day notification requirement under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, according to a lawsuit they filed late Sunday in federal court in Austin.

"Let's not read too much into a pre-emptive lawsuit that has no standing," Mr Musk said via video link.

Mr Musk waded into the work-from-home debate earlier this month, laying down an ultimatum for Tesla staff to return to the office, or leave.