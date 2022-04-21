Musk says he has the funds in place to get Twitter deal over the line

Elon Musk says he has lined up $46.5bn (€43bn) in debt and equity financing to buy Twitter and is considering taking his offer directly to shareholders, a filing with US regulators showed.

Mr Musk himself has committed to put up $33.5bn, which will include $21bn of equity and $12.5bn of margin loans against some of his Tesla shares to finance the transaction.

As the world’s richest person, according to a tally by Forbes, Mr Musk on April 14 presented a “best and final” cash offer of $43bn to Twitter’s board of directors, saying the social media company needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech.

Despite his riches, there had been questions as to how Mr Musk would finance any purchase.

In response, Twitter adopted a “poison pill” to thwart Mr Musk’s, although it has not formally rejected his offer.

Mr Musk is Twitter’s second-largest shareholder with a 9.1pc stake and has said that he could make big changes at the micro-blogging company, where he has a following of more than 80 million users.

Twitter shares fell less than 1pc on news of the funding, indicating that the market is still sceptical about the deal.

By contrast, shares in Tesla climbed nearly 7pc and the value of Musk’s 172.6 million of its stock rose by over $10bn following a strong quarterly earnings report. On Wednesday, he qualified for compensation in the form of stock options now worth about $25bn after Tesla hit profit

and revenue performance targets.

It is unclear whether Mr Musk would sell his stocks in Tesla to cover the $21bn equity financing.

Mr Musk “may sell, dispose of or transfer” unpledged Tesla stocks at any time, according to a margin loan commitment letter.

Banks, including Morgan Stanley, have agreed to provide another $13bn in debt secured against Twitter itself, according to the filing.

A spokesperson for Twitter acknowledged receipt of Musk’s proposal.

“As previously announced and communicated to Mr Musk directly, the board is committed to conducting a careful, comprehensive and deliberate review to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and all Twitter stockholders,” Twitter said in a statement.

Ryan Jacob, chief investment officer at Jacob Asset Management, which holds Twitter shares, said Mr Musk’s latest filing would push Twitter’s board to respond.

“They had to consider the seriousness of the offer, and this filing may do that,” he said. “It’s going to be hard for them to ignore it.”

Josh White, assistant professor of finance at Vanderbilt University and a former financial economist for the Securities and Exchange Commission, said the funding would likely “put pressure on Twitter’s board to either find a white knight, which is unlikely, or negotiate with Mr Musk to obtain a higher value and remove the poison pill”.

The offer from Mr Musk has drawn private equity interest in making a bid, or participating in a deal, for Twitter.